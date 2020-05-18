Matthew Wolff Is Auctioning Off His Tie-Dye Nike Golf Shoes for Charity

Sports fans can’t stop talking about Matthew Wolff’s golf shoes.

During the TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday, Wolff stood out in a pair of bold tie-dye Nike Roshe G Tour golf shoes. While golf shoes often come in toned-down colorways (think white or black), Wolff’s pair was designed to stand out on television. In addition to a rainbow tie-dye effect on the upper, the shoes featured the words “Peace” and “Love” on the outsoles. The star offered a close-up look at the pair via his Twitter page.

Wolff was teamed up with Rickie Fowler for the four-person charity tournament. The duo lost to the team of Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy.

The shoes were designed as an ode to the Peace and Love movement that came out of San Francisco in the 1960s, and Nike athletes are planning to wear the shoes during the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, which has been postponed until Aug. 3 through Aug. 9.

After the tournament, Wolff revealed on social media that he would auction the pair off to a lucky fan, with proceeds to go to charity. Unfortunately for fans itching to get the style, the special-edition Nike Roshe G is not available to shop at the moment — but the shoes are reportedly going to release in the not so distant future. According to ESPN’s Michael Collins, the style is going to drop during the PGA Championship.

Although Wolff’s buzzy tie-dye shoes aren’t available to shop just yet, several colorways of the Nike Roshe G silhouette can be purchased now on the brand’s site — and at marked-down prices.