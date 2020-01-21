Two Brightly Colored Yeezy 350 V2s Are Reportedly Releasing Soon

After it was initially reported that a total of 10 Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles are scheduled to release throughout the year, new leaks regarding the colorways involved are starting to surface.

According to the latest leaks, provided by the Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, sneaker fans can expect the two new “Marsh” and “Sulfur” colorways of the popular sneaker to hit retailers soon. Both colorways opt for a vibrant yellow on the breathable Primeknit uppers, which is paired with a coordinating translucent stripe running across the lateral sides. Continuing the trend seen on some of the more recent Yeezy 350 V2 releases, neither of the styles will include a pull tab at the heel.

Where the makeups differ is that the “Marsh” features a contrasting brown sock liner, which sits atop a yellow Boost midsole and a translucent outsole. The “Sulfur” colorway includes a yellow sock liner and Boost midsole, with a gum outsole underneath. While an early look at both styles has yet to leak, check out renderings for both pairs below.

As of now, a release date for both the “Marsh” and “Sulfur” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has not been made available. However, the Yeezy Mafia says that the pairs are launching sometime in spring 2020 for $220 each.

