Leaked Images Offer a Look Ahead to 2 New Yeezy Boost 350 V2s Releasing in Spring

Earlier this month, it was reported that at least 8 new colorways of the popular Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are expected to release throughout 2020. Now, it looks like we may have a first look at two of the colorways, including the “Cinder” and “Marsh” coming this spring.
In a first look provided by Instagram user @hanzuying, an image shows the “Cinder” iteration, which makes use of a dark brown Primeknit upper that’s offset by a darker stripe design on the lateral side and matching brown laces and heel tab as well. The shade continues onto the outer shell of the Boost midsole, which sits atop a gum outsole.
For the “Marsh” colorway, the Primeknit upper is dressed in a light brown hue but is contrasted by a darker shade that appears in the stripe design on the lateral side. The dark shade continues onto the Boost-cushioned midsole and there is a semi-translucent outsole underneath.
According to the aforementioned Instagram account, both the “Cinder” and “Marsh” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 are expected to release sometime in Spring 2020 on Adidas.com/yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. The pairs will retail for $220 each.
