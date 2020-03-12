The Gonzaga Bulldogs taking on the Saint Marys Gaels during the NCAA West Coast Conference Men's Basketball Tournament Championship game.

March Madness is canceled.

The NCAA announced in a statement today that it is cancelling this year’s Division I basketball tournaments for both men and women, commonly referred to as March Madness.

The college athletics governing organization also stated the remaining winter and spring championships have been canceled.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given the ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA wrote in a statement.

The shutdown of the college sports tournaments comes hours after three major sports leagues — Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League — announced they have halted their seasons amid coronavirus concerns.

Last night, the NBA announced that it has suspended the regular season. “The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

