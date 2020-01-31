Madden & Nike Collaborate on Limited-Edition Air Max 90s for Super Bowl 54

To celebrate Super Bowl 54, Nike has teamed up with EA Sports’ Madden NFL.

The athletic giant and video game maker have collaborated on a limited-edition Air Max 90 ahead of Sunday’s big game in Miami.

The mostly white kicks have red and blue details speckled in the outsole, representing both the NFL and EA Sports logos. EA Sports’ famous “It’s in The Game” tagline is written on three pairs of laces, in white, red and blue, which wearers can swap out to change up the look. The sneakers allow further personalization through custom snaps that can be mixed and matched on different areas of the shoe.

EA Sports Madden NFL x Nike Air Max 90 sneakers for Super Bowl 54. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The shoe will be debuted at the EA Sports Bowl tonight on the feet of one of the Swoosh’s top athletes, quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.

Only a limited number of pairs of the shoes are available, and they’re being raffled off at EA Sports Bowl tonight, Jan. 30, which starts at 8 p.m. in Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena, where one person will win a pair each hour. Consumers in the Magic City can also visit Nike Miami to unlock pairs via raffle, beginning on Friday, Jan. 31.

EA Sports Madden NFL x Nike Air Max 90 sneakers for Super Bowl 54. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

This isn’t the first time Nike and EA Sports have teamed up in honor of the Super Bowl. For Super Bowl 53 last year, the brands released a limited-edition Nike Vapor Max. Fans could win the style through limited-time challenges in Madden NFL 19.

