After Customizing Sneakers for 18 Years, Mache Is Releasing His Own Shoe

Dan “Mache” Gamache built a name for himself in the customization game, with nearly two decades of delivering eye-catching looks for athletes and entertainers alike. But now, the renowned sneaker artist is ready to release a shoe of his own.

On Instagram today, Gamache shared a video discussing his 18-year journey as an artist to designing his first-ever shoe, the Mache Runner Centralia. (An extended version of the video is on YouTube now.)

“Never thought in a million years I’d have my own shoe. Not a collaboration, but my OWN SHOE,” the renowned sneaker artist write in an Instagram caption. “Introducing the Mache Runner Centralia. Photoset coming this afternoon. I’m the meantime check out the whole story behind one the biggest moments in my career.”

The Mache Runner Centralia will be available for preorder exclusively on Gamache’s website, Machecustoms.com, starting in August.

For his debut sneaker, Mache opted to use premium suede and leather for the upper that sits atop plush midsole cushioning for comfort and industry-leading Vibram Megagrip outsoles.

“At the end of the day my name is going to be on that shoe, we have to make sure it’s the perfect representation of me, Mache, and what I’m about: quality and just looking good, but not trying too hard,” the artist-turned-designer said in the extended YouTube video.

Mache Runner Centralia. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ricky Shoebio

Mache also explained the stories he will tell with his sneaker through different colorways, which will be inspired by travel. The first story Mache chose to tell with the sneaker is of Centralia, a deserted mining town in Pennsylvania, which features a highway adorned with graffiti.

“Being in America, there’s so many places that we just don’t even think about and there’s so many things that I find beauty in and inspiration in. With this line of the Mache Runner, I wanted to focus on certain places in America that you can visit that may not be exactly on your radar, something that’s obvious. A lot of these inspirations and stories are going to come from places around our country and encourage people to check these places out,” Mache explained in the video.

To introduce the Mache Runner Centralia, the artist tapped sneaker influencer Ricky Shoebio for a graffiti-inspired photoshoot.

