Jordan Brand Makes a Mindfulness-Inspired Air Jordan 1 for NBA Star Luka Doncic

Recent Jordan Brand signee Luka Doncic has a shoe inspired by his pre-game preparation coming before week’s end.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid for the rising NBA star, which is part of the Pregame Pack collection of Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers — is inspired by mindfulness. The predominately white shoe features what Jordan Brand calls a “tranquil palette” of greens and violets. Aside from the colors used, the sneaker’s highlights are the written phrases “Breathe & Center” and “Center & Breathe” on the heels.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid inspired by the Dallas Mavericks standout arrives tomorrow via House of Hoops by Foot Locker, Footlocker.com and Nike.com.

The mindfulness-inspired Air Jordan 1 Mid for NBA star Luka Doncic. CREDIT: Courtesy

“Breathe & Center” written on the heel of the mindfulness-inspired Air Jordan 1 Mid for NBA star Luka Doncic. CREDIT: Courtesy

The Pregame Pack will also feature sneakers for De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers and center Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury.

Jordan Brand revealed on Dec. 26 that it has added Doncic to its ambassador roster. “It is exciting to join such a talented roster and being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand,” Doncic said after the signing in a statement. “Michael Jordan was a hero of mine growing up, so being able to represent this iconic brand, especially as a kid from Slovenia, is an honor.”