Celebrate the Los Angeles Lakers Championship Run With These Face Masks

LeBron James (C) helps lead the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Miami Heat.

It’s official: the Los Angeles Lakers are your 2020 NBA Champions.

The LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat tonight in game six of the NBA championship series, taking down their rival. The win came after an unprecedented season affected by the global pandemic and the NBA’s use of a specialized “bubble” setting down in Orlando, Fla. to keep its players safe.

Given the nature of the season, it’s only right to celebrate the Lakers’ championship run with proper protective equipment. FOCO debuted a variety of new face masks and neck gaiters tonight in honor of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the whole Lakers organization’s impressive season. The new styles range in design but all offer the same protective capabilities to keep you and others around you safe in the current health crisis.

Along with face masks and neck gaiters, the new offerings include special-edition apparel, bobbleheads, hats and even holiday stockings. The pieces are all available now at FOCO.com.

Ahead, find a few of FN’s top picks to help celebrate the NBA champions this season.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FOCO

To Buy: Los Angeles Lakers Champions Face Mask, $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FOCO

To Buy: Los Angeles Lakers Champions Neck Gaiter, $ .

CREDIT: Courtesy of FOCO

To Buy: Los Angeles Lakers Champions Face Mask, $20.

CREDIT: Courtesy of FOCO

To Buy: Los Angeles Lakers Champions Backpack, $25.