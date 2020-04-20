Lindsey Vonn Is Hosting a Live Workout Session This Week for Those Stuck at Home

Lindsey Vonn is helping fans stay fit during quarantine.

The Olympic gold medalist, 35, is teaming up with enterprise wellness startup Wellness Coach to host a live, interactive fitness session at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 23.

“In times of crisis, I find solace in being physically active,” Vonn said in a release. “With so many people confined to their homes, many of us aren’t getting the proper exercise and relaxation that our bodies need. My hope is that I can teach people a bit about my fitness routine with the goal of inspiring others to find wellness through fitness.”

The ski champion has been a longtime advocate for health and wellness. During her famed career, she won 82 World Cup wins, 20 Word Cup titles, three Olympic medals and eight World Championship medals.

“We are thrilled to partner with gold medal Olympian, Lindsey Vonn, to help everyone stay active while at home. Her message of strength and perseverance is something we need now more than ever,” said Julie Sharma, co-founder and chief content officer of Wellness Coach.

Wellness Coach is offering companies a free, 90-day trial during the current pandemic with the aim of easing stress. What’s more, the company is donating 20% of proceeds from new subscribers who sign up through the Vonn partnership to Doctors Without Borders.

While Vonn put her professional ski days behind her in February 2019 after being plagued by injury, she continues to have an athletic sponsorship deal. The star has been signed to Under Armour since she was 16, making her the company’s longest-serving brand ambassador. Her partnership with the brand included a 2017 six-piece collection of apparel and accessories designed for the slopes. In addition, she was tapped as global ambassador for UA and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Project Rock last year.

