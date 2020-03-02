Aside from making music millions of people love, Lil Yachty is known for having a great sneaker collection. And now, his fans could own some of his personal pairs.

Menswear marketplace Grailed is hosting a closet sale — which it is calling “Yacht Week” — with the Atlanta-based rapper Lil Yachty. The sale, which features more than 750 items, starts today and ends on March 6. There will be three product drops each day during the five-day event. The sneakers will be available at 5 p.m. ET.

The sneakers include styles from leading athletic labels as well as fashion-focused looks. Some of the shoes for sale include the Bape Bapesta “Lakers,” the Louis Vuitton Trainer Mid, the Nike x Acronym Presto Mid and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750. The prices range from $100 to $800.