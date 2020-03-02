Aside from making music millions of people love, Lil Yachty is known for having a great sneaker collection. And now, his fans could own some of his personal pairs.
Menswear marketplace Grailed is hosting a closet sale — which it is calling “Yacht Week” — with the Atlanta-based rapper Lil Yachty. The sale, which features more than 750 items, starts today and ends on March 6. There will be three product drops each day during the five-day event. The sneakers will be available at 5 p.m. ET.
The sneakers include styles from leading athletic labels as well as fashion-focused looks. Some of the shoes for sale include the Bape Bapesta “Lakers,” the Louis Vuitton Trainer Mid, the Nike x Acronym Presto Mid and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750. The prices range from $100 to $800.
Aside from the sneakers, Grailed will sell menswear, accessories, footwear, toys, memorabilia and other items that belong to Lil Yachty from his home. Some of the items and brands featured include Raf Simons hoodies, Gucci track pants and a diamond Jesus pendant valued at $65,000 (that will be listed for $30,000 during the sale). According to Grailed, the closet is worth more than $300,000.
Grailed has engaged in other partnerships with rappers similar to this including Future, G-Eazy and Pusha T.
