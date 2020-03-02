Sign up for our newsletter today!

Lil Yachty Is Selling His Sneakers Today — and You Can Buy Some of His Hottest Pairs

By Peter Verry
Lil Yachty Grailed Yacht Week Closet Sale
Grailed is selling some of Lil Yachty's sneakers for its "Yacht Week" closet sale.
Aside from making music millions of people love, Lil Yachty is known for having a great sneaker collection. And now, his fans could own some of his personal pairs.

Menswear marketplace Grailed is hosting a closet sale — which it is calling “Yacht Week” — with the Atlanta-based rapper Lil Yachty. The sale, which features more than 750 items, starts today and ends on March 6. There will be three product drops each day during the five-day event. The sneakers will be available at 5 p.m. ET.

The sneakers include styles from leading athletic labels as well as fashion-focused looks. Some of the shoes for sale include the Bape Bapesta “Lakers,” the Louis Vuitton Trainer Mid, the Nike x Acronym Presto Mid and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 750. The prices range from $100 to $800.

Aside from the sneakers, Grailed will sell menswear, accessories, footwear, toys, memorabilia and other items that belong to Lil Yachty from his home. Some of the items and brands featured include Raf Simons hoodies, Gucci track pants and a diamond Jesus pendant valued at $65,000 (that will be listed for $30,000 during the sale). According to Grailed, the closet is worth more than $300,000.

Grailed has engaged in other partnerships with rappers similar to this including Future, G-Eazy and Pusha T.

Lil Yachty Adidas Yeezy Boost 750
Lil Yachty’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 750.
Lil Yachty Louis Vuitton Trainer Mid
Lil Yachty’s Louis Vuitton Trainer Mid.
Lil Yachty Bape Bapesta Lakers
Lil Yachty’s Bape Bapesta “Lakers.”
