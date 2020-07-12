Lewis Hamilton Raises Fist After Claiming Grand Prix Win

Lewis Hamilton raised his fist celebrating his win at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria today.

The powerful gesture mimicked the famous moment at the 1968 Olympics, when African American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists during the American national anthem, a show of support for the Civil Rights Movement.

Hamilton and 19 other Formula One drivers today wore black T-shirts with the phrases “Black Lives Matter” or “End Racism” on them, as they did at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix last weekend. Hamilton, the only Black driver in Formula One, also had the “Black Lives Matter” logo on his racing helmet. Additionally, he and other drivers took a knee before the race for the second weekend in a row.

“We stand together ✊🏾 the team today took the knee which was just amazing to see that together we can learn and be open minded of what’s going on in the world,” Hamilton posted to his Twitter account alongside a photo of himself with his fist raised. “Thank you to everyone in my team and to you #TeamLH, I appreciate all of your support and your positive messages 🙏🏾.”

This marked Hamilton’s first win of the season and 85th to date. He is six behind Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91.

Outside of racing, Hamilton has plenty of credentials in the fashion space. He was appointed as a Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassador in 2018 and has collaborated with the designer on numerous collections.

“To get the chance to work alongside [Hilfiger] has been surreal and a tremendous learning experience,” Hamilton told FN in 2019. “The thing about Tommy is, he has a distinct point of view and aesthetic, but one that can work for the masses. It’s classic, approachable and refined — just like him.”

Hamilton has become a regular guest at the Met Gala, also known as the Oscars of Fashion. He is a fixture at fashion week as well, having previously appeared front row at shows for labels such as Louis Vuitton, Stella McCartney, Acne Studios and Off-White. When he’s on duty, the athlete laces up in Puma sneakers, as he is sponsored by the athletic giant.

