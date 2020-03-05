Levi’s and New Balance Collaborate to Create an ‘Authentically American Sneaker’

Two beloved brands in the worlds of footwear and apparel have a limited edition collaboration on the way, something they’re calling an “authentically American sneaker.”

For spring ’20, New Balance and Levi’s will deliver a special edition iteration of the 1300, a new take on the sneaker company’s classic Made in USA silhouette that is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

The sneaker — which is manufactured in New Balance’s facility in Skowhegan, Maine — is made with several Levi’s staples including suede that resembles the color of the signature back patch on its jeans and its deadstock White Oak XX52 denim (which comes from the now closed White Oak Mill, a manufacturer that produced selvedge denim domestically). It also features several hits of orange (including the Orange Tab on the outside left foot), a White Oak woven label on the tongue and a hangtag with “Levi’s for feet” branding that’s inspired by graphics from the archives of both brands. The dual-brand is also manifested via the orange and tan collector’s box.

Levi’s x New Balance 1300. CREDIT: New Balance

“We are excited to bring two iconic American brands together that share the same quality and craftsmanship values,” New Balance collaboration manager Joe Grondin said in a statement. “We are the first footwear brand to utilize Levi’s ‘orange tab’ label, bringing brand fans a fashion forward silhouette that is brought to life through a unique product story.”

The Levi’s x New Balance 1300 drops on March 26 at Levi’s and New Balance stores, via the Levi’s App and at select partners. The sneaker will retail for $200.

