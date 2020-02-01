LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant by Wearing Multiple Pairs of His Nike Signature Sneakers

LeBron James before the Los Angeles Lakers game on Jan. 31 speaking to the crowd about the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant.

In the days following the tragic death of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, LeBron James has honored the baller in several ways including touching social media posts and a memorial tattoo. Last night, King James used footwear to help express the love he has for the late Los Angeles Lakers legend.

James and the Lakers returned to the Staples Center court in Los Angeles on Friday night to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. And the Nike-backed athlete laced up several pairs of the Black Mamba’s shoes before and during the game.

James’ selection of Bryant’s classic sneakers during the game included the Nike Kobe 1 Protro “81 Points” and the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage Parade.” Before the game, King James walked into the arena wearing the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro.

James also laced up a pair of his own signature shoes before the end of the game, the Nike LeBron 17, in a predominantly white colorway with hits of Laker purple and gold.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Big Stage Parade.” CREDIT: AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Nike Kobe 1 Protro “81 Points.” CREDIT: AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

In the emotional return to the court, James and the Lakers fell to the Trail Blazers by a score of 127-119. Los Angeles will host the San Antonio Spurs next on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. PT.

