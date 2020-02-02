LeBron James Wears an Unreleased Undefeated x Nike Kobe Sneaker Before Playing the Sacramento Kings

LeBron James wore several pairs from late NBA icon Kobe Bryant’s signature sneaker line with Nike during the Los Angeles Lakers’ return to the court on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. The next night, before facing the Sacramento Kings on the road, King James laced up an unreleased Nike Kobe shoe while walking into the Golden 1 Center.

The Lakers shared on social media a photo of James wearing an unreleased pair of the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 Protro. The sneakers featured black and an army green hue on the upper with a predominantly white midsole and hits of orange on the mostly black outsole. Undefeated’s branding is located on the tongue of the left shoe and the Kobe branding is on the right.

James paired the sneakers with a hoodie and sweats from Standard Issue Tees, white socks with a black stripe from Nike and a long-sleeved T-shirt from Rhude.

On the court, the Lakers star laced up a predominantly purple pair of his Nike LeBron 17 signature sneaker.

Los Angeles beat Sacramento by a score of 129-113. James scored 15 points in 34 minutes of play. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists in the win.

LeBron James (R) drives on Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings in the Nike LeBron 17. CREDIT: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

