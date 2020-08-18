Here’s the First Look at LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam’ Sneakers and Tune Squad Jersey

Sorry Los Angeles Lakers fans, LeBron James has a new team he’s repping: the Tune Squad. On Monday night, the NBA star showed a teaser video of himself in the upcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy” movie and there’s been some updates since Michael Jordan was on the team in 1996.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

James can be see sporting No. 6 on the Nike kit, detailed with the orange-colored concentric circles used in the introduction of “Looney Tunes.” The rest of the jersey comes in a light blue and dark blue colorway with orange trim. Though James has worn No. 23 for most of his career, he wore 6 with the Miami Heat as well as with USA Basketball.

In the short clip — which aired during a screening of the original “Space Jam” as part of LeBron James Family Foundation drive-in movie event yesterday in Akron, Ohio — James’ sneakers make an appearance. And the silhouette looks to be Nike’s LeBron 15 Orange Box sneaker. The shoe features an all-orange BattleKnit upper with “Nike Air” branding embroidered on the heel and a grey striped midsole, which looks similar to the ones James is wearing in the video.

Nike LeBron 15 “Orange Box.” CREDIT: Nike

The Lebron 15 Orange Box originally released in March 2018 and was inspired by the first Nike shoe box from 1972. Though it’s sold out now, it is on StockX for the lowest asking price of $500.

While many fans were excited to see the first look at James in “Space Jam,” they will have to wait to see the sequel. In May, the NBA star announced that “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” is set to release in 2021.

For those that can’t wait, however, Nike has some sneaker styles inspired by the film to curb your “Space Jam” appetite. Available now in limited quantities, the Nike LeBron 17 “Monstars” is on Nike.com and it’s on sale for $122.

Nike LeBron 17 “Monstars.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In addition, Nike also released a LeBron 17 inspired by “Mr. Swackhammer,” the villainous owner of the “Moron Mountain” amusement park in the original movie. The predominantly green look is only available in large sizes on Nike.com for $225, however, it is available via StockX.