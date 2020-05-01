Although the NBA season is on pause, LeBron James gave something for fans to talk about last night.

The Los Angeles Lakers leader revealed the name for his upcoming “Space Jam” film via Twitter last night, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” as well as its logo. James also said it will come out in 2021.

Despite having to wait until next year for the movie, Nike has made sure it stays in the minds of fans with various sneaker releases. Some are available now for retail pricing and others are on the resale market after selling out in stores.

The Nike LeBron 17 Low “Tune Squad,” a court-ready sneaker designed with a white, red and blue color palette and featuring gray fur on the Swoosh branding (think Bugs Bunny) is available now in several sizes via Nike.com for $170.

Nike LeBron 17 Low “Tune Squad.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Also available for retail pricing is the Nike LeBron 17 “Monstars,” which is inspired by the “Space Jam” team of villains. The sneaker is on Nike.com and retails for $225. However, it is on sale for $203. It is also on the resale market via StockX and others with asks as much as $270.

Nike LeBron 17 “Monstars.” CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike also released a LeBron 17 inspired by “Mr. Swackhammer,” the villainous owner of the “Moron Mountain” amusement park in the original movie. The predominantly green look is only available in large sizes via the SNKRS app for $225, however it is available via StockX now with bids as low as $270 and asks as high as $400.

Nike LeBron 17 “Mr. Swackhammer.” CREDIT: Nike

For fans of the original movie and the iconic sneakers NBA great Michael Jordan wore, the Air Jordan 11, the “Space Jam” iteration that hit the market again in 2016 is also available on via resale. Secondary market standout Stadium Goods has the sneakers for sale from $359 to $510, depending on sizing.

Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam.” CREDIT: Nike

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.