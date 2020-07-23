Did LeBron James Debut His Next Sneaker on Social Media?

With the highly-anticipated restart of the 2019-20 NBA season officially underway, LeBron James is giving sneaker fans another reason to tune in.

The Los Angeles Lakers took to social media to share a brief look inside the team’s scheduled practice late last night with King James spotted in what appears to be an unreleased shoe. While Nike or James has nor yet confirmed what model he has on his feet, talk on social media believes the look in question is his next signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 18.

The specific technologies featured on the shoe are currently unknown, however it appears to incorporate a knit construction on the upper similar to its predecessor, while the tongue features a split design revealing a graphic underneath. Additional details includes miniature Swoosh branding at the toe and a medium-sized version of the logo on the medial portion. The look is finished off with a white-colored midsole with an Airbag cushioning at the heel.

While fans are getting an early look at what could be the Nike LeBron 18, James’ latest signature models typically don’t hit retailers until the fall. Nike Basketball does have new iterations of his current style on the way including Titan’s LeBron 17 collab releasing at Titan stores, on the Titan App and at Titan22.com on Aug. 1. The collab will also drop at Nike Park Fort in Taguig, Philippines, on Aug. 8.