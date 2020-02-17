LeBron James Debuted New ‘Space Jam’ Nike LeBron 17 During the NBA All-Star Game

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 17 "Mr. Swackhammer."

NBA All-Star Weekend wasn’t just about showcasing the skills of the top players from the league. It was also an opportunity for players to preview new kicks — including Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

The baller was seen wearing the “Monstars” Nike LeBron 17 during the first half of the game before swapping it out for the previously unseen style of the shoe to close out the game. Both styles coincide with James’ upcoming film “Space Jam 2” that’s expected to hit theaters sometime in 2021. The second look, dubbed “Mr. Swackhammer,” pays tribute to the film’s main villain.

The Nike LeBron 17 “Mr. Swackhammer.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike LeBron 17 “Mr. Swackhammer.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike LeBron 17 “Mr. Swackhammer.” CREDIT: Nike

The pair boasts a vibrant neon green Knitposite upper that’s complemented with multicolored accents throughout the knitted material. Additional details including the character’s scaly details found on the tongue as well as “Space Jam”-branded insoles. Capping off the look is a blue Max Air cushioned midsole.

The top view of the Nike LeBron 17 “Mr. Swackhammer.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike LeBron 17 “Mr. Swackhammer.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike LeBron 17 “Mr. Swackhammer.” CREDIT: Nike

The latest Nike LeBron 17 “Mr. Swackhammer” is releasing Wednesday on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET as well as at select Nike Basketball retailers for $225.

