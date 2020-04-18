LeBron James Hints At a New Rainbow Nike LeBron 17 ‘What The’ Colorway

LeBron James may have just hinted that a new Nike LeBron 17 “What The” colorway is in the works.

The Los Angeles Lakers star reposted images of a rumored rainbow iteration of his signature shoe on his Instagram Story. In photos shared by sneaker account Sayitwityakickz, the LeBron 17 “What The” is transformed into an amalgamation of green, purple, red, blue and orange with mismatching tie-dye paneled uppers and translucent midsoles across the left and right shoes.

Finished with the words “James Family Reunion” on the insole, the Nike athlete neither confirmed nor denied the release of the sneaker. He simply added a shocked emoji and said “What the…” with a crown and a winking emoticon as well.

Lebron James’ Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

The reported new colorway comes right after NBA 2K20 announced the continuation of its partnership with Nike Basketball to help kick off the gaming company’s MyPlayer Nation playoffs game. Together, the sports entities are releasing the LeBron 17 GE “Bron 2K Playoffs” sneaker but only through playing NBA 2K20. To purchase a pair, gamers must win a MyPlayer Nation playoff game between April 18 and April 22 to unlock access on the SNKRS app.

LeBron James is known for his on-court abilities and skills as he was named the Associated Press’ Top Male Athlete of the Decade in December 2019. James also found success on and off the court in his Nike collabs in a series of sneakers that totals up to 17 different iterations over the past 16 years.

