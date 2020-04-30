How to Watch the ‘Graduate Together’ Special With LeBron James + More Celebs Free

To honor the more than 3 million high school seniors missing out on their graduation, the LeBron James Family Foundation, the Entertainment Industry Foundation and XQ Institute are putting together a star-studded graduation ceremony for free. The “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” special airs May 16 across the country with appearances from LeBron James, Pharrell Williams and more.

Here’s all the info you need to know about the upcoming event.

How to Watch the Special

The “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020” commercial-free special airs Saturday, May 16, at 8 p.m. ET with simultaneous broadcasts across ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

For those without cable subscriptions, Complex Networks, Facebook, Instagram, PeopleTV, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube will all be live streaming the show.

A spring 2020 graduate in Richardson, Texas. CREDIT: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock

Who Will Be Making Appearances?

The guest list includes appearances from the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, H.E.R. and women’s soccer star Megan Rapino. TikTok sensations Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio are also set to make a cameo along with Broadway’s Ben Platt and his equally musically talented brothers Henry and Jonah.

Actresses Yara Shahidi and Lena Waithe will also be featured as will education activist Malala Yousafzai.

Pharrell Williams in his Human Made x Adidas NMD Hu sneakers, Nov. 2019. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

How Are They Giving Back?

In a joint effort by the organizations, #GraduateTogether will be partnering with two organizations to help give back to students and teachers around the country. The first, DonorsChoose, provides public school teachers working in high-need communities with the opportunity to request materials and resources their students need to keep learning. They also will be supporting America’s Food Fund, which allocates funding to hunger-relief organizations that ensure students who rely on school-lunch programs still have safe, consistent access to meals during this pandemic.

“It’s about a shared experience, a journey we’re all on together — students, parents, educators, community members, and everyone around them,” said LeBron James in a release. “With that not being possible right now, we’ve been working to find ways to help families get through this really difficult time.”

James himself opened his own school in 2018; the I Promise School is a grade school in Akron, Ohio, specifically aimed at at-risk youth. “While this won’t be the graduation experience they were supposed to get, we hope we can still give them something special because they deserve it.”