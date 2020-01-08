LeBron James Wears LeBron 15 Sneakers That Pay Homage to the Nike Air Yeezy 1

LeBron James’ latest on-court footwear has sneakerheads going crazy.

The Los Angeles Laker hit the Staples Center court last night wearing a pair of Nike LeBron 15 sneakers that closely resemble the Nike Air Yeezy 1 “Net,” a sneaker created by rapper turned designer Kanye West before he left the Swoosh for Adidas.

The shoe featured personal details, with the names of James’ wife and children written on the midsole of one foot and “Breezy” emblazoned on the other.

Fans first got a glimpse of the sneakers in April via James’ Instagram Stories. The baller posted a series of photos and boomerangs of the kicks, which he wore to attend an Elite Youth Basketball League game. He doesn’t wear the LeBron 15 much lately, reaching instead for his latest model, the LeBron 17, or for the LeBron 7, which is celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 “Net” continues to be one of West’s most sought after designs, fetching among the highest prices of any Yeezy silhouette on the resale market. The Air Yeezy 1 “Net,” which initially retailed for $250 upon its 2009 release, now sells for an average of $1,884 on StockX.com.

While sneakerheads would no doubt love to get their hands on a pair of these LeBron x Yeezy kicks, they’re unlikely to officially drop. Several colorways of the LeBron 15 are available for purchase on StockX.com, however, with prices beginning at around $100 depending on size and color.

