Lane Eight Reworks Its Most Popular Shoe With Recycled and Vegan Materials

The greater athletic footwear market has increased its focus on sustainability as of late and upstart Lane Eight is one of the sneaker brands looking to become more eco-friendly.

For the past year, Lane Eight said it has been working on incorporating sustainable and recycled materials into its popular Trainer AD 1 sneaker, a look that’s equal parts stylish and functional. Also, the brand revealed it was moving away from animal-derived materials. The result is the upcoming launch of three new colorways that all feature sustainable elements.

The next three colorways of the Trainer AD 1 shoe from the up-and-coming sneaker brand are “Cloud White” and “Lunar Grey” — two of the model’s original colors — and a new bold “Electric Neon” look. The shoes arrive via Laneeight.com today in men’s and women’s sizing and will retail for $95. After this launch, the brand confirmed that it will release new colors monthly.

Lane Eight Trainer AD 1 “Lunar Grey.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Lane Eight

The updates to the Trainer AD 1 include sock-like recycled knit uppers with engineered zones for ventilation, support, and stretch that are made with recycled polyester yarn (that uses 11 plastic bottles). The uppers also include abrasion-resistant vegan microfibre overlays that are both lightweight and durable.

For the Trainer AD 1 midsole, Lane Eight is now utilizing plush algae-based Bloom material that is lightweight and made to offer a bit of bounce underfoot. The brand explained that each pair of midsoles returns 31.5 liters of water back to the environment and removes 64 cubic meters of carbon from the atmosphere.

The look is completed with grippy rubber outsoles for traction on all surfaces and TPU sidewalls on both the lateral and medial sides for stability during hard-cut movements.