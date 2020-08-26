LaMelo Ball Is Reportedly Signing With Puma

Although LaMelo Ball is patiently waiting to find out where he will start his NBA career, it appears that he already knows what brand of sneakers he’ll be lacing up on the court.

Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium, tweeted today that the youngest of the Ball brothers will sign with German athletic powerhouse Puma. “Projected top NBA pick LaMelo Ball is finalizing an endorsement deal with Puma, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium,” Charania wrote on the social media platform.

Ball is widely projected by basketball experts to go anywhere from the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to No. 4. The 2020 NBA Draft will take place Oct. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET and air live on ESPN.

LaMelo is the youngest of three brothers who have gained notoriety on the court. His oldest brother, Lonzo, is the current point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans after starting his pro hoops career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

News of the potential Puma deal means LaMelo won’t lace up footwear from his family’s Big Baller Brand on the hardwood, which is helmed by father, LaVar.

Big Baller Brand made a splash in the sneaker world in May 2017 when it revealed the Zo2 line, the on- and off-court looks for Lonzo that included the Zo2 Signature Slides, the Zo2: Wet and the Zo2: Prime. The looks were available for pre-order on the brand’s website, with no refunds or exchanges accepted, and were scheduled to ship months later on Nov. 24, 2017.