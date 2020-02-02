Lamar Jackson Wore These Nike Football Cleats During His Historic NFL MVP Season

Critics said Lamar Jackson should change positions to wide receiver before his pro football career started. The college star — a Heisman Trophy winner — was selected behind four quarterbacks with the final pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Tonight, Jackson defied his detractors and was named NFL Most Valuable Player — unanimously. The leader of the Baltimore Ravens is just the second player to win the award unanimously, with the other being six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in 2010.

During his astounding season, Jackson laced up the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 cleat. The model is built with a one-piece knit bootie construction for a sock-like fit and a carbon-fiber plate for the lightweight strength needed to perform on the gridiron.

After the regular season, the MVP quarterback wore another style during the NFL Pro Bowl: the Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360 Premium. The cleats are scheduled to drop tomorrow via Nike.com.

This season was a historic one for Jackson. He is the only quarterback in the history of the league to throw for more than 3,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 in the same season, and he is also the only player to accumulate more than 1,000 rushing yards while throwing more than 30 touchdowns in the same season.

Lamar Jackson in the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 cleat. CREDIT: AP Photo/Nick Wass

Lamar Jackson during the NFL Pro Bowl in the Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360 Premium. CREDIT: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Want more?

LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant by Wearing Multiple Pairs of His Nike Signature Sneakers