Kyrie Irving’s Newest Nike Basketball Sneaker Is a Hybrid of His Past Three

Although Kyrie Irving did not play during the NBA restart, the baller and Nike are set to debut a new signature sneaker.

The latest silhouette, dubbed Nike Kybrid S2, is the second shoe to Irving’s series of hybrid styles. According to the brand, it will make its retail debut this month starting with the “What The” colorway, which will release on SNKRS and at select retailers on Sept. 17.

It features a mash-up of the most popular Nike Kyrie styles including the Kyrie 4 “AS,” Kyrie 5 “Taco PE,” the “Have a Nike Day” makeup and others. The silhouette itself utilizes design elements from Irving’s last three signature shoes including the upper from the 5s — predominately with the “Flytrap” lacing shroud — while the heel counter is pulled from the Kyrie 6. Capping off the look is the tooling borrowed from the Kyrie 4 featuring a large Zoom Air unit at the forefoot for on-court responsiveness.

The lateral side of the Nike Kybrid S2 “What The.” CREDIT: Nike

The second Kybrid S2 makeup that’s also releasing in September is the “Sashiko” style, scheduled to arrive on Sept. 26 on the SNKRS app. For this iteration, it uses the popular Japanese method called “Sashiko,” which translates into “little stabs.” According to the shoe’s product description, the elaborate method uses a single thread and maneuvers through the indigo blue fabric upper that forms into a unique pattern.

Both styles will come with a $140 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike Kybrid S2 “Sashiko.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Nike news, the Swoosh is launching its first-ever maternity line soon.