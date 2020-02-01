Los Angeles Lakers Coach Honors Kobe Bryant by Wearing His Nike Shoes

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to the Staples Center for their first game back following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who lost his life along with his daughter, Gigi, in a helicopter crash last Sunday. The team’s return did not come without a touching tribute to the late NBA legend.

Kobe Bryant. CREDIT: MEGA

Frank Vogel, the head coach of the Lakers, paid homage to the late baller with his choice of footwear. The 46-year-old, who normally wears dress shoes during games, laced up the Nike Kobe 4, one of the most acclaimed looks from Bryant’s signature sneaker line with Nike. (Bryant was a long-time Nike athlete and his Kobe signature line launched in 2005, two years after signing with the brand.)

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Lakers' tribute to Kobe Bryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/jI0wwlSqhk — ESPN (@espn) February 1, 2020

The game also began with musical performances and speeches in Bryant’s honor. Usher played “Amazing Grace” alongside a video montage shown on the scoreboard, and Boys II Men sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Current Lakers star and friend of Bryant, LeBron James, also made a touching speech before the game where he talked about his relationship with the basketball icon, as well as the incredible career of the Black Mamba. The Lakers also paid tribute to the seven other people who died in the crash.

