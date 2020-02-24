Kobe Bryant’s Life On and Off the Court Celebrated by Nike in a Touching New Ad

As the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, is being celebrated in Los Angeles at the Staples Center, Nike honored the NBA icon with a touching ad.

Rather than show clips from his storied career, the Swoosh left the screen on the video blank, opting to use audio to showcase his legacy and achievements. While the word “Forever” on the right side of the video remained in place, the words to the left changed to highlight what he accomplished on and off the pro basketball court.

The video ended in fitting fashion with two words: “Mamba Forever.”

The six-time NBA champion and his aspiring baller daughter were victims of a fatal helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26 that also claimed the lives of seven others.

Bryant was a long-time Nike ambassador and his Kobe signature sneaker line is one of the most popular in the brand’s history. (Although he retired in 2016, his shoes are still worn on the court today by the game’s elite ballers such as Devin Booker and Anthony Davis.) Before signing with the Swoosh in 2003, the Los Angeles Lakers icon was an Adidas athlete where he also had several looks bearing his name.

Aside from the ad, leaks on social media have fans eagerly awaiting the potential release of a Lakers-inspired Nike Kobe 5 Protro sneaker. (The shoe was worn by Davis during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.) The speculation has the shoe hitting stores on March 26.

