Remembering Kobe Bryant: His Last Words

The world is grieving the loss of Kobe Bryant, who died in a nine-fatality helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif., alongside 13-year-old daughter Gigi. He leaves behind is wife Vanessa and their three younger children, Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

During a two-decade NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and one league MVP. The 18-time All-Star is widely considered to be one of the best basketball players of all-time. He also was a longtime Nike athlete, with a beloved signature sneaker line, called Kobe. The NBA icon was instrumental in the rise of low-top b-ball shoes, which was in part inspired by his love of soccer.

Bryant was also known for his “Mamba Mentality,” the idea that you should always try to be the best version of yourself, and that hard work would one day breed results. The superstar athlete inspired a generation, but among those who know him best, he’s remembered as a family man, devoted to wife Vanessa and their four kids. In his post-NBA life, Bryant reportedly turned down opportunities to spend more time with his children, staying involved with hoops through his role as coach to his girls’ teams.

Below, FN takes a look back at his some of the star’s final moments and how it demonstrates his exemplary commitment to his sport, his friends and, most of all, his family.

His last interview

Just 10 days before his death, Bryant did his last sit-down interview with USA Today reporter Mark Medina. Bryant spoke fondly of his four post-playing years, saying: “I got a chance to spend so much time with my family and largely control my own schedule.” In his second act, Medina said, the star was focused on his production company, which had plans for a fourth sports fantasy book to debut on March 31 and a third season of his “Punies” podcast in the works.

His last tweet

In what would be Bryant’s final tweet, he congratulated LeBron James for overtaking him as third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644,” Bryant wrote. Similarly, the baller’s final Instagram post congratulated James, reading: “On to #2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next. 💪🏾.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

His last phone call with LeBron James

Bryant’s final conversation with James came on Sunday morning, hours before Bryant’s last helicopter ride, over the telephone. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!” James captioned an emotional Instagram post dedicated to his longtime friend.

His last game

In 2016, Bryant closed out his 20 years in the NBA with a game for the books, putting up an impressive 60 points in a come-from-behind win over the Utah Jazz. He made 22 of 50 shots on that night, scoring 17 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to propel the Lakers over the Jazz.

His last sneaker release

Bryant’s final signature sneaker dropped, the Kobe 5 Proto Chaos, released earlier this month. Since it released in 2009, the Kobe 5 was a fan favorite, loved for its standout colorways and futuristic look.

Kobe 5 Proto Chaos CREDIT: Nike

