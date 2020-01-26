Sneaker World Reacts to NBA Icon Kobe Bryant’s Death

News of NBA icon Kobe Bryant’s untimely death today after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., has shaken up the world of sports and sneakers, with his devoted fans sharing messages of what the baller meant to them.

Several spoke with FN today, offering insight into what made Bryant a once in a lifetime talent.

“I can’t stop crying. His work ethic was incredible,” renowned sneaker collector Mayor told FN. “This is one of his quotes that I hold dear to my heart: ‘Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones.’”

Famed sneaker YouTuber Foamer Simpson — who is a well-known basketball fanatic — told FN that the NBA will never be the same with Bryant’s passing.

“I am completely devastated. It still doesn’t feel real. I grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant — we all did,” Foamer Simpson said. “He had such a profound affect on my life. The NBA hasn’t been the same since he left, and basketball will never be the same with him gone.”

Isack Fadlon, owner of L.A.-based sneaker boutique Sportie LA, said Bryant is not only a basketball and sneaker icon but an important part of Los Angeles’s history.

“As a family who grew up in Los Angeles, we are devastated by the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing. Kobe was deeply ingrained in the fabric of Los Angeles. His impact on our city started with basketball, but it transcended the sport,” Fadlon told FN. “His legendary persona was was felt everywhere; whether you were fanatical about basketball or rarely watched a game, the name Kobe meant something to you. It impacted you. You wanted the Kobe jersey. You needed a pair of Kobe kicks. While his genius on the court led the Lakers to five championships, he continued to be a champion to everyone off the court as well. He will be sorely missed, and we will all strive to honor his legacy in some way.”

Aside from his legendary career, winning five NBA titles during his 20 seasons with the Lakers, the Black Mamba had a tremendous impact on the sneaker community.

Bryant started his NBA career wearing Adidas, first lacing up the bold EQT Elevation, and later wearing five signature looks with the Three Stripes.

When his time with Adidas was up, the baller would have the most historic sneaker free agency period in pro sports history, hitting the court in the best models from top brands in the sport (including the Reebok Question and multiple Air Jordans).

Bryant would join Nike in 2003, first playing in the brand’s Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 style. Host first signature shoe with the Swoosh, the Zoom Kobe 1, made its on-court debut in 2005.

After his retirement in 2016, Nike continued to deliver looks bearing his name that were — and still are — worn by today’s best ballers including DeMar DeRozan and Giannis Antetokounmpo (until he received a signature sneaker of his own).

Bryant was drafted No. 13 overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and traded to the Lakers. During his 20-year career, the baller earned two NBA Finals MVP awards and was the league MVP in 2008.

Bryant died in a Calabasas, Calif., helicopter crash this morning that had five passengers, as first reported by TMZ Sports and confirmed by the L.A. County Sheriffs department. He was 41 years old.

