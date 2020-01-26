Remembering Kobe Bryant, the Family Man

Kobe Bryant died in a Calabasas, Calif. helicopter crash Sunday morning at the age of 41. Daughter Gianna “GiGi,” 13, was among those killed in the helicopter crash, according to officials. The pair were reportedly en route to Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, Calif. for one of GiGi’s travel basketball games, alongside another parent and child. There were nine fatalities in total, according to AP.

Known as one of the NBA’s all-time greats, Bryant made the NBA All-Star Game twice over the course of his 20 years in the league. He won five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and one league MVP before retiring from basketball 2016.

(L-R): Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant at the “Wrinkle in Time” premiere in 2018. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Outside of the NBA, Bryant was a dedicated husband and father to four with wife Vanessa Bryant, including Capri Kobe, Natalia Diamante and Bianka Bella in addition to GiGi. After retiring from the NBA, Bryant stayed near the basketball court through his role as coach for his daughters. Known as “Mambacita” in reference to her father’s nickname, GiGi had already garnered national attention for her impressive fadeaway shot.

Related Before Nike, Kobe Bryant Had Some of Adidas' Most Memorable Signature Sneakers Sneaker World Reacts to NBA Icon Kobe Bryant's Death Kobe Bryant's Death: Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen & More Reactions on Social Media

Ever the proud father, Bryant often took to social media to show off his sports’ hoops skills.

Coaching his girls’ teams was one of Bryant’s proudest roles in his post-NBA life.

“A valuable lesson that I can teach them is what it means to pursue excellence and the commitment level that comes with that,” he told People of being a coach in a 2017 interview. “They’re having a blast. They’ve gotten extremely, extremely good over the course of the last year, and are continuing to work and get better, man. It’s been fun.”

Bryant loved having all girls, telling People: ““It’s pretty cool for me ’cause it’s Daddy’s little princesses’.”

In his post-NBA life, Bryant continued to sit courtside, often joined by GiGi. Being surrounded by women, Bryant was a an advocate for women basketball stars — telling CNN earlier this month that “There are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now.”

Bryant added that female ballers ”Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore [and] Elena Della Donne” all “could certainly keep up” with the pace of the NBA. He harbored hope that GiGi could one day make it to basketball’s highest level.