Los Angeles to Rename Street After Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles city council member Herb J. Wesson Jr., said today a portion of the street outside of the Staples Center formerly known as Figueroa Street will be named Kobe Bryant Boulevard.
The announcement made Aug. 24 officially known as Kobe Bryant Day in L.A. and Orange County; the street would be renamed in honor of the basketball legend. Bryant and his daughter were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash in January.
“Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality, anything is possible,” Wesson Jr. tweeted.
Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers will wear special “Black Mamba” jerseys as a tribute to the late Bryant and his daughter for their fourth game of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.
This is not the first time that a street has been renamed for a Lakers man. Back in 2002, a portion of West 11th street, intersecting Figueroa Street was renamed Chick Hearn Court after the longtime Lakers announcer.
L.A. is not alone in celebrating Bryant this month. Nike also announced a seven-day event “Mamba Week,” which kicked off on his birthday Aug. 23. The week celebrates Bryant’s 20-year long NBA career with programming and retail launches inspired by his life.