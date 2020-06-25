Kith & Vans Collaborate on Vibrant Summer Patterns for a Classic Silhouette

Hold on to your socks because the new Kith x Vans collection is going to blow them right off.

The streetwear and skate-style brands are joining forces for a capsule filled with standout footwear. Kith’s founder Ronnie Fieg took to social media today to tease the upcoming shoes that are scheduled to release Saturday at 11 a.m. ET both in-store and online at Kith.com.

The images show the classic Vans Slip-On silhouette transformed with hexagonal patterns in both blue and orange colorways; the Moroccan tile patterns include pops of yellow and contrasting shades for a design that can’t go unseen.

The sneaker is finished off with a padded collar for comfort as well as an elasticated tongue and vulcanized midsole. Kith is also incorporating the new tile print from its Vans sneakers into its upcoming summer apparel collection. Both the shoes and apparel are part of the upcoming June 27 release.

Kith x Vans Summer 2020 Slips. pic.twitter.com/fqAQJooA9J — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) June 25, 2020

Kith x Vans Slip-On. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith x Vans Slip-On. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith summer ’20 styles. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Logos with imprints are seen on the insole, the sneakers serve the first standalone product line solely between the two brands. Kith serves as a stockist for Vans and previously worked with the skate brand for the first time on a creative basis in January 2019 for a three-way collection joined in part by the Japanese brand Mastermind World.

That inaugural drop featured tri-branded models based off two of Vans’ Sk8-Hi Zip LX as well as an Old Skool LX and an OG Classic Slip-On. Pieces from the 2019 collection ranged in price from $125 to $225 with most sizes still available on resale sites like StockX.

Sneaker styles from the Kith x Vans x Mastermind collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Fieg himself uses the Kith brand as a reflection of his own personal taste. The FN cover star explained in an October 2019 interview with FN that “a lot of people like to call me the sneaker guy, but if you look on the wall, the Kith wall will always represent the best of footwear the way I see it through my lens, which is brown shoes, boots, hikers and athletic footwear.”