Kith x Nike Air Force 1 ‘Tokyo’ Collab Releases Exclusively at Kith’s New Storefront

Kith is tapping Nike to help commemorate the opening of its first-ever international flagship location in Tokyo.

To commemorate the new storefront, Kith is joining forces with the Swoosh for a collaborative Air Force 1 inspired by Japan. The sneaker centers on an all-white leather upper with red accents visible on the velvet lining as well as the embroidered mini toe Swoosh and the Japanese flag. The Kith x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo” will be a location-exclusive launch available only at the new flagship when it opens on July 4. The style is set to retail for approximately $139 (JPY 15,000).

With quarter panels debossed with Kith’s recognizable monogram pattern, the pair pays homage to Nike’s co.JP Japan-exclusive Air Force 1 line from the early 2000s with the sole unit finished in a vintage beige tone. Never to be sold online or at any other store locations, the brands went as far as to reimagine both their logos for the drop, including special Kith Air designs as well as a new take on the Nike Air symbol.

Kith x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Related Only Humans Allowed: Sneaker Raffle Will Use Heart-Rate Technology to Eliminate Bot Participation NYC Designer Accuses Nike of Pinching Six-Point Star Logo for All-Star Weekend Apparel Kendall Jenner Looks So '90s in All-White Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Nikes

Kith x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo” lateral side view. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo” heel view. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Kith x Nike Air Force 1 “Tokyo” insole view. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

For the time being, the store will open on an appointment-only basis to help ensure safety and comfort amid the coronavirus pandemic. A digital drawing will be held where participants will be randomly emailed a time slot to arrive. The Kith Tokyo storefront is located in Shibuya, Tokyo, inside the newly developed Miyashita Park. Set in a two-story, 8,000 square feet space, the retail spot offers a state-of-the-art take on the familiar Kith vibe present in its American flagships.

At the new store, fans of the retailer may recognize the window display featured to the left of the door as well. The mind-boggling arrangement of casted Nike Air Force 1’s colored in the Kith palette echoes the Kith’s Jordan motif in its previous store. The retailer described the choice of a divergent footwear style as its way of “shifting to a new silhouette for a new continent.”

The shoe wall at Kith’s first-ever international flagship store in Tokyo. CREDIT: Kith

Once inside the store, the casted AF1s continue across the domed ceiling of the open space leading to a hallway that splits into two rooms on the left and right sides. To the left, customers will discover endless rows of hit sneakers and trending footwear silhouettes. In the center of this room, the retailer included a circular glass archive displaying all of founder Ronnie Fieg’s and Kith’s footwear collaborations, the first physical feature of its kind for the brand.

An interior view of Kith’s first-ever international flagship store in Tokyo. CREDIT: Kith

An interior view of Kith’s first-ever international flagship store in Tokyo. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Find all the new excitement of Kith Toyko located at Miyashita Park North 1st Floor & 2nd Floor, Store No. 10800, 6-20-10 Jingumae Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001 Japan.

Kith’s other locations include Kith Soho, Kith Brooklyn, Kith Miami, Kith Los Angeles as well as a Kith Kids shop in Soho and a Kith Shop at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Hirshleifers in Manhasset, NY and Selfridges in London.