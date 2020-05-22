Kith May Drop a New Nike Air Force 1 Low Collaboration This Year

Kith and Nike may have a new collaboration arriving this year.
According to @soleheatonfeet on Instagram, the New York-based retailer and the Swoosh is reportedly dropping a duo of Air Force 1 Lows in Fall 2020. An early look at the collab has yet to surface but the sneaker leaker account is suggesting that it will each boast “Black/Team Orange/Black/Rush Blue” and “White/Rush Blue/White/Brilliant Orange” color schemes. Given the New York connection, the color palette may be linked to Kith founder Ronnie Fieg’s affinity to the New York Knicks but that information has not been confirmed by either party. As of now, this rumored Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low collab has yet to be announced by the brands.
Earlier this week, the retail space announced a special raffle for 5 pairs of its rare friends-and-family Air Force 1 Low collab with 100 percent of the proceeds donated to DirectReflief’s COVID-19 Response Fund with all five winners announced on Instagram earlier this week.
In related Nike Air Force 1 news, fans can also expect a new Air Force 1 “Para-Noise” collab from G-Dragon later this year.
The drawing for our F&F Kith x Nike Air Force 1 is now live (link in bio). $10 tickets are available to enter, with a limit of 100 tickets per person. 100% of the proceeds of this drawing will be donated to DirectReflief’s COVID-19 Response Fund to support thousands of community health centers across the country. The drawing closes at 6PM EST this Sunday 5/17. Join us in doing what we can to make the world a safe place again.