Ronnie Fieg Teases a Looney Tunes x Converse Collab on Instagram

Ronnie Fieg is no stranger to giving the iconic Converse Chuck 70 sneaker a new look. However, his latest remix of the silhouette is a bit more fun than past looks.

The Kith founder shared images late last night of a Converse Chuck 70 collaboration with Looney Tunes. The sides of the black canvas shoes feature beloved cartoon characters including Marvin the Martian, Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, Bugs Bunny, Tasmanian Devil, Daffy Duck and Tweety Bird.

The sides of the collab are its standout features. Fieg used the cartoon’s iconic circular logo on one, replacing the words Looney Tunes with Kith. Opposite the smaller circle logo is a much larger image of several of the characters stacked from the midsole to the collar.

Kith bar branding is featured vertically on the white midsoles in red and yellow, and the words “Just Us Folks” are on the outsoles, marrying Kith’s “Just Us” motto and the “That’s All Folks” spoken by Porky Pig at the end of the cartoon.

Watch on FN

Although Fieg shared images of the collab, he did not reveal a release date or price point.

News of the Converse x Looney Tunes collab comes after Kith ended June in a major way, unveiling its first-ever international flagship store in Shibuya, Tokyo. The 8,000-square-foot store, which opened July 4, is located inside the newly-developed Miyashita Park.