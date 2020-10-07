Ronnie Fieg Teases Kith x BMW Collaboration — Here’s What to Expect

Watch out car enthusiasts — an atypical collaboration could be in the works.

Ronnie Fieg, founder of renowned retailer and brand Kith, teased an upcoming effort with BMW today in a conscious Instagram post. Shared with no caption, the image simply showed the recognizable BMW logo reimagined with Kith branding replacing where the motor vehicle brand’s name typically goes.

Fieg added further fuel to the fire with a throwback post on Tuesday, sharing a shot of a vintage BMW car with the caption: “My aunt Kiki standing in front of my grandfather’s E21 1979 320i. This started it all for me. Wish he was here to see what’s coming.”

As the images shared thus far leave much to the imagination, there is much more expected to come. Kith and Fieg himself are both known for their impressive slew of collaborations in both footwear and apparel fields — and BMW is no different. The car brand is a Puma partner, which has resulted in several sneakers in a motorsport collection. Pieces can be found on Puma’s website.

Fieg’s teaser of a potential car design follows the wild frenzy around the Virgil Abloh and Mercedes Benz collab teased this year. The two powerhouses of their own device, along with Mercedes Benz chief design officer Gorden Wagener, came together in September to reimagine the motor vehicle company’s G-Class car selection with a new design titled Project Geländewage. Though the car itself is just a prototype and what the brand describes as an “art piece,” the designs display a 2000s-inspired car with a boxy shape and a monolithic-inspired appeal.