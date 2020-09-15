Kim Kardashian Previews the ‘Ophanim’ Adidas Yeezy Quantum on Instagram

Kim Kardashian West just gave sneaker fans an early look at an upcoming Adidas Yeezy release on social media, revealing a previously unseen colorway of the Quantum basketball shoe.

She shared the preview on her Instagram story yesterday, confirming the new “Ophanim” makeup of the Kanye West-designed shoe is hitting shelves soon. The teaser shots show a predominately brown Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by wave-like accents including in blue, gray and dark brown. Additional details include a textile toecap, black neoprene tongue and a reflective heel counter, which sits atop a full-length Boost midsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Ophanim” was also showcased in both kids and infant sizes, which leads some to believe that they will be releasing alongside the adult version. Although an early look was shared by Kardashian West, the release info for the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Ophanim” has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

Along with the aforementioned release, the rapper-turned-designer also went on social media to preview the remaining Adidas Yeezy styles that are expected to be launching this year including a blue-based Yeezy Quantum that’s slated to drop in December.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, there are two versions of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Pepper” releasing next week including the reflective pair that will launch on Sept. 18 via the Adidas Confirmed app. The non-reflective style is dropping in full-family sizing on Sept. 19.