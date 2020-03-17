Kevin Durant Reportedly Tests Positive for the Coronavirus

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news of Durant, a Nike-backed NBA star, was first reported by Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider for The Athletic and Stadium. Charania reported via Twitter that Durant said, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

The news of Durant’s diagnosis comes shortly after the Nets reported that four players on the team tested positive. In a statement, the organization said one of the players is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease the coronavirus causes, while the others are asymptomatic.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the Nets wrote in a statement. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

Prior to Durant’s positive test, three other pro basketball players — Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons and Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz — were confirmed to have tested positive for the virus. On March 11, the NBA announced the suspension of the regular season after Gobert’s positive test.

Want more?

This Is How Much Online Retailers Are Gaining in Sales Amid Coronavirus Fears

Macy’s, Ugg, Crocs + More Fashion Stores Closing Amid the Coronavirus Crisis

Nike to Close All US Stores Temporarily as Coronavirus Concerns Ramp Up