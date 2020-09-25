Keith Hufnagel, Legendary Skateboarder and Founder of Huf, Dies

Keith Hufnagel, skateboarding legend and founder of the Huf skate shop and brand, has died.

The company confirmed his passing on social media today. In its post, Huf revealed Hufnagel had been battling brain cancer for more than two years.

“Keith was not only the ‘HUF’nagel in HUF. He was the heart and soul of this brand. He built and brought together a community of people like no one else could,” the company wrote in an Instagram post. “Keith paved the way for all of us — as a respected professional skateboarder, shop owner, brand founder, footwear and apparel designer, creative director, and industry leader. He showed us how to do it, and how do it right.”

The statement continued, “Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it. He did things his way and did them for the right reasons. He inspired so many of us across the globe. But above anything else, Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted to see others succeed. And we all loved him for it. Keith’s legacy will continue to live on at HUF. Today, tomorrow and forever.”

Watch on FN

Hufnagel was beloved within the worlds of skateboarding, sneakers and streetwear, and people are taking to social media to mourn his passing and say thank you to the legend.

“The first nike sb model that i got at retail was the ‘iron’ dunk high from huf on hayes in sf. it was one of the purchases that made me go from a shoe lover to a shoe collector,” Sneaker media veteran Jeffrey Dobbs wrote on Twitter. “17 years later, i am still collecting dunks and am 10 years into a career in sneaker media.”

Renowned podcaster and media personality Peter “Premium Pete” Gibaldi wrote on Twitter: “Just heard the news of the Legendary Keith Hufnagel aka Huf has passed away. So sad and gone way too young prayers up to you and your family and sleep in peace.”

Hufnagel opened his first store in San Francisco in 2002, stocking streetwear and sneakers from brands with ties to skate culture. Years later, Hufnagel would move on from selling other brands and stock the shelves with Huf-branded apparel. Today, there are Huf stores around the world in major cities including Brooklyn, NY, Los Angeles, Dallas, Tokyo and several others.

rest peacefully, legend. thank you for your contributions to skateboarding, sneakers, and streetwear. the first nike sb model that i got at retail was the "iron" dunk high from huf on hayes in sf. it was one of the purchases that made me go from a shoe lover to a shoe collector. pic.twitter.com/QcXKBhDwjS — jeffrey jason (@iamjeffreyjason) September 24, 2020