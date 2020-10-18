Kate Hudson and Fabletics Celebrate ‘International Legging Day’ With Yoga, Dance Class and More — How to Tune In

Today is International Legging Day. To celebrate, Kate Hudson will be hosting an all-day event on Fabletic’s Instagram account, complete with yogis, influencers, a wellness coach and herself on IG Live.

The special day was launched by Hudson and the Fabletics team last year to mark the activewear brand’s anniversary. The actress, who is the co-founder of Fabletics announced the brand is celebrating its seventh anniversary, officially, on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The event kicked off today at 6 a.m. PT and will go on until 4 p.m. with a happy hour event hosted by Kate Hudson.

Throughout the day you can take a yoga class, learn how to master street style, work up a sweat in a HIIT class and dance it out by tuning into the Fabletics Instagram page.

Kate Hudson launched the activewear membership platform with JustFab in 2013 and has since gained a following that includes other stars, such as Demi Lovato, who is a brand ambassador. Designed for both men and women, Fabletics continues to make clothing fit for working up a sweat or lounging around.

Celebrate International Legging Day with Kate Hudson and the Fabletics team today until 4 p.m. PT on the activewear’s Instagram page, and be sure to check out Fabletics.com for limited-time anniversary perks.

