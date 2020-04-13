NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns’ Mother, Jacqueline Towns, Dies of the Coronavirus

The mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns has died from the coronavirus.

According to a statement from a family spokesperson released by the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jacqueline Towns passed away today due to complications from COVID-19.

“Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced,” the statement read.

The pro hoops star revealed via Instagram on March 25 that his mother had tested positive and was hospitalized.

“WE CAN BEAT THIS, BUT THIS IS SERIOUS AND WE NEED TO TAKE EVERY PRECAUTION,” Towns wrote as a caption to his video. “Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.”

His father, Karl Sr., also tested positive but was released from the hospital to recover and quarantine at home.

“The Towns family is extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this very difficult time,” the statement continued. “They would like to thank the medical warriors at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and JFK Medical Center, who fought for Jackie day in and day out, and helped Karl Sr. recover from the same virus that took Jackie’s life.”