Kanye West’s Yeezy Supply Website Gets Stunning Redesign

Yeezy fans get ready: Kanye West is creating a whole new website for his hit line.

The rapper joined forces with photographer and director Nick Knight to reimagine his Yeezy Supply website; the website currently serves as a barebones structure for his Adidas Yeezy footwear releases. The redesigned site is set to be a state of the art format with unprecedented functions and processes.

The website will feature real people modeling the clothes and shoes for a visual and artistic experience. To take it a step further, customers can learn about the models — from their favorite foods to significant life experiences — as they shop. The models come from all walks of life and serve as vital parts of their own communities in careers such as nurses, firefighters or teachers.

“There’s been over 10,000 hours of work and at least twice that many images, considered and made to give what I believe is a beautifully simple website, said Knight in a statement.

@YeezyMafia shared a glimpse into the new design on its Instagram account yesterday, demonstrating how the model’s outfit changes with a simple rotation of shirts, shorts and sneakers. The page also gives details about the materials of the products as well as color options and sizes.

Knight explained that the low-fi aesthetic took inspiration from highly functional medical supply shopping sites to provide an intimate experience for Yeezy fans from all walks of life. The news comes after the current Yeezy Supply site experienced multiple technical difficulties following releases of his Foam Runner “Ararat” colorway and the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium” basketball shoes that both dropped on Friday.

Watch Nick Knight’s video on the new website format below:

The news of the redesigned website came the same day West announced a new partnership with The Gap. In a statement, the brands explained that the Yeezy Gap apparel is expected to release in Gap stores and on Gap.com sometime in 2021.

West joined forces with Adidas in 2015 and has since created an endless series of Yeezy footwear styles that oftentimes sell out within hours if not minutes. Before that, the rapper dropped two different Air Yeezy sneakers through a limited partnership with Nike.

