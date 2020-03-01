Kanye West Wears the Unreleased Yeezy 451 in Paris — and It’s His Waviest, Most Avant-Garde Sneaker Yet

Kanye West broke out a sample of his Adidas Yeezy Boost 451 sneakers today for Sunday Service in Paris.

The rapper-turned-designer hit the streets of Paris wearing a black short-sleeve shirt that appeared to be fabricated from suede, which he teamed with black and cream jogger-style pants that looked as if they were made of leather.

Kanye West wears Yeezy 451s in Paris on March 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kanye West’s Yeezys. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Yeezy 451 features an all-mesh upper, with sawtooth mold detail stretching from the midsole to the eyelets. The midsole itself extends through the upper for an unusual look that’s different from other Yeezy releases to date. Since the style’s full title includes the word “boost,” fans think it will have the Boost cushioning present in many Yeezy silhouettes.

Kanye West wears Yeezy 451s in Paris on March 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While the Yeezy 451 has yet to release, it’s actually been in the works for years. West first showed the style in April 2018, sharing images of the kicks in a now-deleted tweet. He revealed that sneaker designer Steven Smith aided in the creative process for the shoes.

In addition to holding Sunday Service in Paris, the entertainer announced this weekend that he will hold a Yeezy Season 8 fashion show on Sunday, his first runway event since 2016.

Although there’s still no word on when (or even if) the Yeezy 451 will hit shelves, there is no shortage of Yeezy releases on tap this year. This weekend, the “Orange” Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN arrived (it quickly sold out). The Yeezy Boost 350 V2“Desert Sage” is going to release full family sizing this month, and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is also expected to drop in “Cinder” this month.