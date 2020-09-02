Kanye West Thanks Jon Wexler on Twitter

Kanye West thanked Jon Wexler at the 2015 Footwear News Achievement Awards for “saving his life.” And today, the rapper-turned-designer expressed his admiration for the former Adidas executive on Twitter.

“Godspeed to my brother Jon Wexler,” West wrote on the social media platform. “This man changed the game with our Adidas deal and helped to bring adidas to a 62 billion dollar market cap and made me a multi billionaire.

He continued, “Thank you Jon. You changed my life.”

On Monday, FN obtained an email sent to Adidas employees stating Wexler was leaving the company, which he then confirmed on Instagram.

“We regret to inform you that Jon Wexler, VP GM of Yeezy, has decided to leave Adidas to pursue interests outside the company, effective August 31,” an internal memo sent to Adidas employees read.

It continued, “Jon, also known by many as ‘Wex,’ joined Adidas in 2000 and quickly developed through a number of positions in Brand Communications and EIM. Most recently he successfully led the Yeezy BU. Over the last two decades, Wex has made significant contributions to the Adidas brand through establishing partnerships with creators such as Kanye West, Pharrell and Beyonce, to name a few.”

Prior to assuming the GM of Yeezy role in November 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile, Wexler was the VP of global entertainment and influencer marketing for Adidas, a position he held for more than two years. Before that, Wexler was the global director of entertainment and influencer marketing for more than eight years.

Today, Shopify announced that Wexler will be the VP of its creator and influencer program, effective Sept. 14. In the role, he will be tasked with helping creators, makers and artists “translate their audiences and personas into new, scalable brands and businesses.” Shopify explained this will help strengthen its relationships with this group of people, which it described as “a growing segment of entrepreneurs.”

At the 2015 FNAAs, when the Adidas Yeezy Boost received the Shoe of the Year award, West declared the executive “basically saved my life” on stage with Wexler.

“So I’m in my baby momma’s momma’s pool house, and I’m talking to Jon and I’m just like, yo, as a creator, it doesn’t matter how big your house is, how big your name is, your job is to create while you’re here and if anyone is in the way of that, if anything gets in the way of that, you got to burn it to the fucking ground,” West said.

He continued, “So I said to Jon, it’s important. You have to save my life. I’m not creating, and it’s affecting my music. It’s affecting our relationship. It’s affecting everything because I’m waking up in cold sweats every night. I want to fucking draw shoes, and it doesn’t matter if someone thinks that I’m supposed to be doing something that’s more important.”