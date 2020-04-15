Kanye West Says Nike Can Retro His Original Air Yeezy Sneakers

Heads up Yeezy fans: Kanye West says he’d be OK with Nike rereleasing is original Air Yeezy sneakers during his latest interview with GQ.

The “Jesus Is King” rapper spoke with the magazine about everything from his ranch out in Wyoming including his first-ever Yeezy sneakers with Nike. When asked how he would feel if Nike were to retro, or re-release, his original Air Yeezy 1 and Air Yeezy 2 sneakers, West didn’t voice any qualms or hesitations: “Man, I’m with everything.”

He then explained further “Man, anything that the kids want and the people want. People should be able to have what they want.”

Before dropping his first collection with Adidas in 2015, West released Yeezy sneakers through a collaboration with Nike that commenced back in 2007. After two years of designing and testing, the Nike Air Yeezy 1 dropped in three colorways — “Blink,” “Net Tan” and “Zen Grey” — throughout the spring of 2009, with all three selling out almost immediately. The high-top silhouette includes a blend of smooth and perforated leather uppers with suede toe caps and a cross-foot leather strap.

The pairs retailed originally for $250 but resell now for as high as $25,000 on StockX.

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 “Blink.” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

Then, in 2012 again after years of production and processing, West and Nike released the Air Yeezy 2. Like its first iteration, the Air Yeezy 2 featured a high top, mixed-material uppers and an adjustable top strap but took it a step further by adding textured spikes across the heel counter for a bold look. The original “Pure Platinum” and “Solar Red” colorways released in 2012 with an infamous third “Red October” version dropping in 2014. While these pairs sold originally for $250, they now resell for upward of $12,500 with the “Red October” colorway available for as high as $30,000 on StockX.

Nike Air Yeezy 2 “Red October” CREDIT: Walmart.

