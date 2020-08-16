Kanye West Teases New Unconventional Yeezy Sneakers & Boots on Twitter

Kanye West continued to drop new Yeezy prototypes on his Twitter feed this weekend, teasing a few out-of-the-box footwear styles in the mix.

The first silhouette follows similar designs as the Adidas Yeezy 500 High sneakers with a more futuristic curve to them; the sneaker, tweeted with the caption “Logan’s Run,” boasts a melted metallic gold coating layered over a black knit sock-style upper. The outsole resembles that of cleat spikes with a textured finish and a contrasting ash-gray paint job.

The second footwear design revealed by Ye follows designs introduced during his Yeezy Season 8 show in Paris in March. The boot-style pair highlights ombré uppers, fading from dark brown to neon orange across its plastic-like shell and jagged outsole. The new silhouette again incorporates a similar black knit sock inner layer under the harder outer framework.

The new footwear designs follow more previews posted by the “Jesus Is King” rapper on Twitter this month. The most eye-catching shoe was shared on Aug. 8 and takes inspiration from Adidas athlete and NBA star Derrick Rose. Titled after the Detroit Pistons point guard as well, the skeletal shoe incorporates design elements from the Yeezy Foam Runner with its slip-on design; it changes up the appeal, though, with its ribbed coating across the entirety of the shoe.

YZY D Rose coming soon 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SqHdj4SUrg — ye (@kanyewest) August 9, 2020

In addition to releasing new styles, the rapper is also creating a new website for his hit line.