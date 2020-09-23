Kanye West Previews Unreleased Adidas Yeezys on Twitter

Kanye West has been very active on Twitter as of late and that’s good news for sneaker fans who were just treated to plenty of Yeezys via the social media platform.

West went on Twitter to offer fans a look at a few previously-unseen Yeezy styles. The silhouettes in the group include unreleased colorways of the Yeezy Quantum basketball shoe, the Yeezy 500, the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN, the Yeezy Foam Runner and the Yeezy Slides. West gives the shoes a uniformed look by arranging them in the form of a color spectrum wheel.

West and Adidas have not yet confirmed that the previewed Yeezy styles will make its way onto retail shelves, but if the shoes do end up releasing, history says they are more than likely to end up on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists.

YZY DESIGN MEETING WITH MARK MINER AND RANDAL YARBOROUGH pic.twitter.com/ayCniv83dr — ye (@kanyewest) September 21, 2020

The designer confirmed this month that the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the Yeezy Boost 380, the Yeezy 700 V3 and the Yeezy Quantum silhouettes are releasing in new colorways before the end of the year. There are also a few fan-favorite makeups making its return such as the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Black/Red” iteration arriving on Dec. 5 and the beloved “Zebra” colorway releasing exclusively at select retailers in Europe on Dec. 10.

In related Adidas news, the brand is giving three of its iconic silhouettes a premium makeover by equipping the Stan Smith, Superstar and Rivalry Low with Swarovski crystals. The trio releases tomorrow on Adidas.com at 10 a.m. EST.