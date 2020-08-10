Kanye West shared sneaker samples from his Adidas Yeezy line on Twitter this weekend that revealed unreleased iterations of popular silhouettes along with new models that could be dropping soon.

Posted on West’s account is a previously-unseen colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 V1 “Wave Runner” featuring a yellow-based color scheme with a copper-colored Boost midsole, which is unlike the retail version that comes with gray tones.

Among the new sneakers posted was a new model captioned “Turrelliens,” which offers a slip-on design and an atypical yellow sole unit. Other models that can be seen in the images are the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, Yeezy 500 in both the high- and low-top variations, Yeezy Quantum and several versions of the Yeezy 700s.

Arguably the most notable look that was shared was a new model for fellow Adidas endorsee and current Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose. The slip-on model looks to borrow design elements from the recently-released Foam Runner with its slip-on design, while ribbing covers the entirety of the shoe. According to the photo’s caption, the style is “coming soon” but no further release details were provided. Ahead of its debut, the baller’s wife Alaina Anderson took to Instagram to show fans what the sneaker will look like on-foot.

YZY D Rose coming soon 🕊 pic.twitter.com/SqHdj4SUrg — ye (@kanyewest) August 9, 2020

In related Adidas Yeezy news, there are two new Yeezy styles reportedly releasing this month including Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Israfil” and the Yeezy 700 V3 “Azareth” dropping on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, respectively.