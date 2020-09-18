Kanye West Calls Puma ‘Trash’ and Says He Is the ‘Head of Adidas’ on Twitter

Kanye West has been tweeting up a storm as of late. Today’s social media commentary from the rapper-turned-designer included a bold statement about the label that delivers his Yeezy footwear and a shot at a rival athletic brand.

“I am the head of adidas,” West wrote in a tweet today. “I will bring adidas and puma back together and bring me and jay back together … all pumas designs are embarrassingly trash but I will personally design puma and adidas and make everything ok.”

Both Puma and Adidas declined FN’s request for comment.

Although the shot at Puma on Twitter today is jarring, it’s not the first time West has taken aim at the brand publicly before. On Feb. 9, 2016, the rapper proclaimed on Twitter that sister-in-law Kylie Jenner was “1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team” and that “1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything. That’s on my family!”

West’s proclamation, however, proved to be incorrect. Jenner signed a deal days later with Puma on Feb. 17, 2016.

There has also been shakeups at Adidas as of late that have impacted his Yeezy brand. FN obtained an email on Sept. 1 that was sent to Adidas employees revealing Jon Wexler, who was the GM of Yeezy, was leaving Adidas. A day later, West tweeted a thank you to Wexler. “This man changed the game with our Adidas deal and helped to bring adidas to a 62 billion dollar market cap and made me a multi billionaire,” West wrote. “Thank you Jon. You changed my life.”

Also on Sept. 1, West Kanye West appeared on Nick Cannon’s “Cannon’s Class” and stated Adidas should let him wear Air Jordans, despite the shoes being made by Adidas rival Jordan Brand (a company backed by Nike). “In my Adidas contract, I definitely should be able to wear Jordans. Jordans need to be part of reparations. You can’t tell a Black man not to wear Jordans,” West said with a laugh. “Any deal [should say], ‘But you could wear Jordans.'”