There have been plenty of Adidas Yeezy releases in 2020 and more styles are on the way.

Unlike early information that surfaces through various leaker accounts on social media, Kanye West went on his Twitter account last night to share a full breakdown of this year’s Adidas Yeezy release calendar. While the bulk of the shoes have already launched, the image he shared showed that there are still plenty of Yeezys releasing — specifically during Q4.

When rogue Mavericks tweet there year role 1.5 billion dollar plan 😱🙃⛷ pic.twitter.com/27XgLsBCg4 — ye (@kanyewest) September 10, 2020

The drops include a bevy of new colorways for the fan-favorite Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the Yeezy Boost 380, the Yeezy 700 V3 and the Yeezy Quantum. Also expected to make its retail debut in December is the Yeezy 450 Slide as well as the Yeezy 451.

According to the image, a few fan-favorite makeups will also be returning to sneaker shelves including the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Black/Red” iteration on Dec. 5 as well as the reissue of the “Zebra” colorway on Dec. 10 exclusively at select retailers in Europe.

Although West did share the info on social media, the release details have yet to be confirmed by the Three Stripes, however they historyically have dropped on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Yeezy retailers.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, two versions of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Pepper” is releasing next week. The reflective variation will launch on Sept. 18 through the Adidas Confirmed app while the non-reflective style is dropping in full-family sizing on Sept. 19.